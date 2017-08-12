City of Detroit Parks and Recreation honors veterans at Historic Fort Wayne

The Detroit Parks & Recreation Department will honor and celebrate 22 U.S. military veterans who led fitness classes at Detroit recreation centers throughout the city over the last three years. The program, Troops for Fitness, was a three-year grant funded by the National Recreation and Parks Association and the Coca Cola Foundation. The celebration entitled “Proud to Serve” is scheduled for August 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Historic Fort Wayne and will conclude the Troops for Fitness program.

“It’s important that the Department recognizes these veterans who have given so much to their country and their community. These dedicated men and women are true examples of commitment to their fellow veterans,” said Keith Flournoy, Interim Director.

The event is open to the public and will feature free activities and entertainment for the entire family, as well as resource vendors for all veterans. A special recognition ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Historic Fort Wayne is located at 6325 West Jefferson at Livernois. For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

Members of the media and individuals attending the event will be directed to the specific location at the gate.

