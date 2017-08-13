Here’s Everything We Know About Charlottesville Terrorist James Alex Fields

The face of American terrorism. James Alex Fields, Jr. A murderer radicalized by the American President. He worships Trump. pic.twitter.com/uvpbclNwGb — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 13, 2017

Over the weekend, violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia when a man named. from Ohio allegedly smashed a car into a rally, leaving a 32-year-old woman dead and at least 19 other people injured who were protesting a rally started by white supremacists.

So far, here’s what we know about the man, who was said to be emboldened by President Trump.

– According to witnesses, Fields rammed a Dodge Challenger through a crowd of protestors, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a Virginia paralegal who was crossing the street. Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered in Charlottesville to denounce the presence of the KKK. Police believe this was a deliberate act.

– Fields is 20 years old and was born in Kenton, Kentucky. He was raised by a single mother and, according to teachers, had always exhibited strange behavior.

– When Fields was a freshman in high school, he wrote a pro-nazi paper for class, his former teacher from Randall K. Cooper High School told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

– James Fields was briefly on active duty status with the Army from August 18, 2015 to December 11, 2015. There is no known reason why he left so soon.

Fields Jr. He has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

