Minority firm wins top energy award

Firm retrains production workers for Green jobs

At a time when some of the national discussion seems to be moving away from talk of the importance of conservation and climate issues, one minority-owned firm is making strides and being recognized as a leader in energy and the environment .

Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics (SEEL) was recently honored with the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Prime Supplier Leadership Award – one of the most prestigious acknowledgements in the electric industry.

SEEL says it is on a mission to advance energy efficiency in communities across the country. This is no small task considering both businesses and residents have varying needs in energy conservation. The EEI Award acknowledges their leadership and diversity efforts.

Formed in 2009, the company is focusing its efforts on the quality of the communities where people live and the power of energy cost-effectiveness. At the same time, they have taken on one of the issues in the front of the minds of nearly everyone – jobs and preparing a transitioning workforce from traditional production line jobs to the opportunities for the future.

SEEL has successfully developed a training module converting former blue-collar workers into skilled green-collar consultants. The program has created more than 200 jobs since its inception.

“It is not a matter of doing what we can, but doing what we must to create and sustain positive change within our community,” says Louis James, Chief Executive Officer of SEEL “We are very proud to receive the EEI Prime Supplier Leadership Award, because it supports our company objectives that are a direct reflection of what we feel should be a larger national discussion.

The company’s programs and services are designed to take a holistic approach to realizing energy savings for residents and business owners. At the same time, they are working to promote positive environmental change across the board.

One of SEEL’s primary customers is DTE Energy. With them, they reach out to the community to educate and consult with residential and commercial customers on energy efficient products and services. The consultation, provided at no charge to their customers, helps identify potential behavioral changes that could lead to cost savings realized in their the bottom lines. Installation of LED bulbs, pre-rinse spray valves and motion sensors can mean more money back into the pockets of individuals and business owners.

In less than ten years, SEEL has experienced a great deal of success in their impact and on their balance sheet. From their beginnings, they have grown to a solid $14 million in annual revenues. They have also taken advantage of opportunities to support businesses in traditionally underserved communities. Each year, their spending and development with minority suppliers has increased. Last year alone, they spent slightly more than $5 million, or over 38-percent of their total purchases with minority-owned businesses. This year, they have set a goal of increasing that figure to 45-percent.

The recent leadership award and their focus on a daily basis underscores SEEL’s commitment to a topic seemingly receiving less attention with certain segments of our nation’s leadership. However, with shifting realities for some in the blue-collar workforce, it is becoming even more important to provide new, viable opportunities for the future.

