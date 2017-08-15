COFFEE TALK Tackles Dating From The Male POV

Writer, director, actor and native Detroiter, Kamal Smith is back with his latest installment of film “Coffee Talk,” which is the fourth film produced, written and directed by Smith. This hilarious film features an ensemble cast of talented performers which includes Smith himself, Dez Cortez Crenshaw, La’ Britney and Keiona Smith.

What happens when you think you meet the right person to take home to meet mom but you have no idea how to tell them that. “Coffee Talk” is a hilarious and intriguing film that takes a look at love, relationships, friendships and the art of dating. Fueled with humor, craziness, and a captivating storyline, “COFFEE TALK” will also provide a perspective of dating that is not often told, the perspective of a man.

“Coffee Talk” will premiere September 9, 2017, at the Emagine Royal Oak Theater located at 200 N MAIN ST, ROYAL OAK, MI 48067. Advance tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com.

