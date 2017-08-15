It’s Not Too Late to Plan Your Summer Road Trip

(StatePoint) Road trips are the most popular type of vacation in the U.S., with one in three Americans slated to hit the open road this summer, according to AAA. With the season coming to a close, there’s still time to take a last-minute summer road trip.

Whether you’re looking to travel 50 miles, 500 or more, you’ll want to keep these tips in mind as you prepare for your upcoming getaway:

Take the Road Less Traveled

With the majority of vacationing Americans traveling to the beach this summer, why not head in another direction? Check out one of the country’s 59 protected national parks. From Yellowstone to Hot Springs to Acadia, 27 states have amazing national parks. In fact, there’s probably a national park within driving distance from you.

Plan in-Car Entertainment

Make a road trip playlist of your favorite sing-a-long songs or download the audio version of a book you’ve been meaning to read so you have something to look forward to while you’re on the road. And don’t forget to download a movie or two for the kids who may get restless in the backseat. You’ll want to have a car charger on hand, too, to keep your phone and electronics fully charged throughout your trip.

Save on Gas

With the car prepped and your destination selected, you’ll want to take advantage of opportunities to save on gas along the way, such as the ExxonMobil Smart Card, which makes filling up the tank easier and cheaper at more than 11,000 Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

New customers who apply and are approved by September 30 for the Smart Card can save 25 cents on every gallon for the first two months after the account open date. Those who apply for the card through the Speedpass+ app can save 50 cents on every gallon for the first two months after the account opening date. And then, after the initial two months are up, will receive 6 cents off every gallon, every day they use their ExxonMobil Smart Card via the app or physical card. You can download the Speedpass+ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Participating is subject to credit approval and various terms and conditions apply. For details, visit ExxonMobilSmartCard.com.

Be Spontaneous

It’s always good to have a route mapped out, but don’t be afraid to try something new or off the beaten path. Allow some time to be flexible, explore and discover. Who knows? Maybe it’ll end up being the best part of your trip.

To make the most of the season, have one last adventure by taking a fun-filled road trip.

