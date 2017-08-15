Nick Speed Presents “D-Cyphered: The Mix Tape

Hip-hop is the star of the exhibition “D-Cyphered: Portraits by Jenny Risher” at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) Aug. 4, 2017–Feb. 18 2018. Photographer and Detroit native Jenny Risher collaborated with musical artists, producers, and DJs to create portraits that tell the history, influences, and legacy of Detroit’s hip-hop music scene. “The exhibition illustrates the hard work, talent and dedication of Detroit hip-hop artists and their influential musical legacy, locally, nationally and internationally, “ says, Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director

During the exhibit, D-Cyphered: The Mixtape plays on a continuous loop throughout the exhibit. Featuring classic and new Detroit hip-hop songs, D-Cyphered: The Mixtape is the brainchild of producer, Nick Speed whose work has contributed to the successful careers of Detroit artists, Danny Brown and Big Sean, as well as 50 Cent.

“This exhibit showcases so many different Detroit hip hop artists,” says Speed, “I wanted to create and contribute to our city’s rich musical legacy by bringing together artists who may not have ordinarily done a project together.”

D-Cyphered is an original audio mix for use in DIA’s DeSalle Gallery of Photography during hours when the gallery is open for viewing of ‘D-Cyphered: Portraits By Jenny Risher’ The mix is inspired by the exhibit and features over 60 of Detroit’s Elite Emcees, many of whom are the subjects of the photographs.

All Songs Produced and Arranged by Nick Speed for Nix Productions. Mixed and Mastered by Nick Speed and Mike Wyatt At Fire4Hire Studios. All Programming, Instruments, and Edits by Nick Speed.

