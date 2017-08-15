TOP 5: Veggie-Vegan Eats

It’s not just millennials who have the plug on the veggie and vegan lifestyle; it’s becoming more than just a trend lifestyle for more and more people every day. Veggie/Vegan spots are popping up all around the D and proving that healthy foods can be yummy eats. So whether you are just Veggie-Vegan for a day or it’s permanent lifestyle, these TOP 5 are a must for your tastebuds.

Seva Detroit | 66 E Forest Ave | Detroit | Call (313) 974-6661

Full-service vegetarian/vegan restaurant in the heart of Midtown! Full bar, juice bar, and espresso. Daily drink specials and Happy Hour Monday-Friday, 4-6pm. Weekly specials featuring local and seasonal produce. Sunday brunch served 12pm-4pm.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: