Michigan Chronicle announces new Best in Black categories

Launched in 2016, Best in Black was created as a way to celebrate black-owned businesses in the Detroit and Metro Detroit area and highlight unique individuals in our community who continue to live up to the standard of excellence. The community can submit their nominations in more than 40 categories.

The six new categories are: Best Comedian, Best Event DJ. Best Church Organist, Best Choir Director, Best Wedding Planner/Event Planner, and Best Publicist.

Visit http://www.bestinblackdetroit.com to submit your nomination before Sept. 4.

“Last year, the community responded in a major way, with more than four thousand nominations and more than 400 hundred thousand votes cast. The community participation last year was phenomenal and we know that there are people and businesses across various industries doing great work. The new categories are a welcome addition and we look forward to celebrating the winners at the Best in Black Awards ceremony in the fall,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Michigan Chronicle publisher.

Here is how the selection process works:

Visit http://www.bestinblackdetroit.com to submit your nomination. Voting began on Aug. 4 and you can submit the name of your favorite black-owned business, entrepreneur or organization through Sept. 4. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 13. Voters will be allowed to vote for one of the top finalists through Oct. 8. Votes will be tallied and the winner from each category will be announced at the much-anticipated Best In Black Awards in the fall. To ensure that your choice wins in each category, vote early and vote often.

