Activities to enhance the back-to-school experience

Back-to-school season is the most wonderful time of the year for parents. However, when the need for supplies is at an all-time high and funds are severely lacking, parents and teachers find it difficult to keep up with the demand.

Boost your child’s back-to-school experience by sending them to school prepared. Here are a few back-to-school events that are sure to help kids in need kick off the school year prepared and ready to learn.

First check the score with 4sho magazine and Joseph McFashion’s First Annual Charity Basketball Game. The event will take place on Aug. 19 at Boll Family YMCA,located at 1401 Broadway Street in Detroit with the game starting at 2 pm. Attendees will enjoy a celebrity basketball game, free food, school supplies and a uniform gift card giveaway. The inaugural event was inspired by McFashion to assist youth in need through entertainment. Admission is $10.

“We use our platform to encourage our young people to be great and inspire them to give back to their community by leading by example,” said a company spokesperson.

Follow up the excitement of the game with the Mean Reviews’ First Annual Back to School Drive, Aug. 20, at the House of Help, located at 23700 Clarita Street in Detroit, from 3 to 6pm. Renita Anderson, founder of Means Reviews, spotlights hidden gems in Detroit. Anderson is passionate about giving back to those in her community and supporting those in need. Mean Reviews has partnered with over 30 small businesses to sponsor a funfilled event. Attendants will enjoy face painting, a Tumble Bus, a DJ workshop, food and giveaways, including 300 bookbags filled with school supplies.

Girls of all ages are invited to a Pretty and Positive day of pampering.The event will be held at ClubHaus, 2540 St. Antione Street, from 3:30 to 6:30pm. Little beauties will enjoy, manicures, mini massages, learning to make a tasty treat, creating their own lip balm, creating a school year vision board and, in addition, a positive message they will be blessed to hear from amazing women. Admission is $8, all activities included. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/2xczMzg.

