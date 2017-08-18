District Detroit provides jobs, career opportunities

The District Detroit, which includes Little Caesars Arena and many other new developments, has already created more than 670 apprentice and pre-apprentice positions with hundreds of Detroit and Michigan-based contractors since April 2015. So far, 673 apprentices have been hired to work on Little Caesars Arena, more than half of whom are Detroit residents.

Skilled trade apprenticeships provide a path to long-term, good-paying careers in ironwork, electrical, plumbing and carpentry. As other developments such as the new expansion of the Little Caesars world headquarters campus continue to progress, hundreds more apprenticeship opportunities can be expected in the coming years.

“The District Detroit has always been envisioned as a Michigan Made-Detroit Built development that provides jobs and opportunity to our community,” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “With Little Caesars Arena opening in next month and many more projects underway, we’re proud that hundreds of local residents have been set on a path towards new careers with more opportunities to come.”

Separately, more than $445 million dollars in contracts (61 percent of contracts awarded) for The District Detroit have gone to Detroit-based companies and more than $650 million dollars in contracts (94 percent of contracts awarded) have gone to Michigan-based companies.

“The District Detroit continues to provide great employment opportunities for Detroiters,” said Nicole Stallings, Deputy Director of Workforce Development for the City of Detroit. “The apprenticeships in particular are helping to train residents and prepare them for careers in the skilled trades. With the construction boom the city is continuing to experience, we expect there to be an abundance of opportunities for years to come.”

Detroiters have worked more than 538,000 hours on the Little Caesars Arena and headquarters expansion sites to-date. The $1.2 billion District Detroit project will create more than 12,500 construction and construction-related jobs, and at least 3,000 permanent jobs, and ultimately generate more than $2 billion in economic impact.

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

Data from the University of Michigan demonstrates that The District Detroit will ultimately account for an economic impact of more than $2 billion by 2020 and create 12,500 construction and construction related jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: