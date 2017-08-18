Female-owned PR firms align to better serve Michigan

SeyferthPR, one of Michigan’s largest independently-owned public relations firms, and Infused PR & Events, the leader in “feet-on-the-street” work in Metro Detroit, have formed a strategic alliance aimed at expanding client brand reputations, community conversations and overall collaboration among consumers and businesses in Michigan.

Founded in 1984, SeyferthPR has a diverse industry client base located throughout Michigan and served by a team of nearly 50 employees. The firm also works as the public information officer for the Region 2 South Health Coalition which serves the City of Detroit, Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties. This is the largest of Michigan’s disaster preparedness networks. It was established to prepare and maintain SE Michigan in the event of disaster.

“Infused PR brings unique expertise and extensive hands-on experience in hyper-local brand activation,” said Ginny Seyferth, APR. “This relationship will help us continue to grow in connecting brands with social influencers as well as providing expanded presence in grassroots consumer engagement,” said Seyferth. Infused PR‘s work includes consumer engagement management for the new Woodward Avenue “Q-Line”, the Crain’s Detroit Homecoming, the Motown Museum and Duggan for Detroit events.

Both owners, Ginny Seyferth, APR and Tatiana Grant, MPR, are native Detroiters, have both been recognized as top female business leaders in Michigan and are passionately engaged in positioning the state’s economic vitality. “Within 10 minutes of meeting Ginny and team, we felt like family—and then when we looked at business philosophies, along with our past work, it was clear that an affiliation would be excellent for both firms,” said Grant.

SeyferthPR has a number of important strategic relationships in the areas of technical writing, event management and digital and production expertise. “We connected with Tatiana through some of our Region 2 South relationships and quickly realized the value of her in-depth knowledge of grassroots problem-solving,” said Seyferth. “In addition to her work in consumer and social engagement, Tatiana offers a tremendous support in our issues management practice throughout the state.

SeyferthPR provides counsel in public relations, social, digital and traditional media, labor relations, issues and crisis management, public policy, social responsibility and consumer engagement, brand strategy and events. The firm has other strategic relationships in place to support its issues management, technical writing, events, web/digital work and consumer engagement practices.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: