Jump start your child’s education for free! Matrix Head Start open enrollment for zero to five years old available now!

BENEFITS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY, ENROLL TODAY TO SECURE A SPOT

Matrix Head Start, Detroit’s leading Head Start program, provides young children, infants, pregnant women, children with disabilities, and expecting families with free early childhood, special needs and preschool education. Head Start provides important foundational lessons to ensure children are successful when they begin school.

Matrix Head Start also focuses on the entire family by providing one-on-one support in finding housing, employment, utility assistance, transportation, pregnancy support, food, clothing, legal issues and more.

Recognizing Detroit’s many cultures, Matrix Head Start teaches in English, Spanish and Arabic and emphasizes incorporating arts learning for children as young as three months, through a partnership with Detroit Wolf Trap. Students who participate in arts lessons demonstrate significant gains in comparison to their peers in several content areas, including language development, social and emotional development and literacy, among others, as revealed by an independent evaluation found of the Living Arts Detroit Wolf Trap program.

Further reinforcing the arts and building on another critical aspect of child development, Matrix Head Start focuses on nurturing positive father-child relationships with events like Donuts With Dads, where dads are encouraged to participate in activities, such as reading and finger painting, and sharing breakfast with their children.

Operating in more than 24 locations across Detroit, Matrix Head Start offers services to nearly 2,000 children citywide each year. For more information, visit http://www.matrixheadstart.org or call (313) 285-1905.

ABOUT MATRIX HUMAN SERVICES

Detroit-based Matrix Human Services is a 111-year-old, 501(c)(3), social services organization committed to youth, individuals and families reaching self-sufficiency. Matrix offers positive life experiences, assistance with basic needs, education, and supportive services that defuse crisis, treat individuals and family problems, prevent abuse and neglect. With over 550 employees and 35 locations, Matrix is the 22nd largest non-profit in Southeast Michigan. Matrix serves over 20,000 annually by operating the largest pre-K Head Start program in the City serving more than 1,900 children per school year. Matrix runs three teen runaway centers, one of the largest HIV outreach programs, and a large community center in the eastside Osborn neighborhood. For more about Matrix Human Services, visit www.matrixhumanservices.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: