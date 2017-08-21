City.Life.Style.
Libations, Couture and Lincolns @Fash Bash 2017


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Deemed the Fashion event of the year for the fashion elite, #FASHBASH2017 runway show pushed the edges of trend, sexy and most importantly style. Hosted by the Founders Junior Council (FJC), a young professionals’ auxiliary of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) it was the place to see and #BeScene. The highlight of the evening was the fashion show sponsored by Neiman Marcus followed by Lincoln’s afterglow of noshing, cocktails and dancing. If you missed it check out the gallery below, afterwards mark your calendar for next year to curb your jealousy!

#BeScene: FASH BASH 2017

