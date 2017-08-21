Libations, Couture and Lincolns @Fash Bash 2017

Deemed the Fashion event of the year for the fashion elite, #FASHBASH2017 runway show pushed the edges of trend, sexy and most importantly style. Hosted by the Founders Junior Council (FJC), a young professionals’ auxiliary of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) it was the place to see and #BeScene. The highlight of the evening was the fashion show sponsored by Neiman Marcus followed by Lincoln’s afterglow of noshing, cocktails and dancing. If you missed it check out the gallery below, afterwards mark your calendar for next year to curb your jealousy!
#BeScene: FASH BASH 2017
28 photos Launch gallery
#BeScene: FASH BASH 2017
1. FASH BASH 20171 of 28
2. FASH BASH 20172 of 28
3. FASH BASH 20173 of 28
4. FASH BASH 20174 of 28
5. FASH BASH 20175 of 28
6. FASH BASH 20176 of 28
7. FASH BASH 20177 of 28
8. FASH BASH 20178 of 28
9. FASH BASH 20179 of 28
10. FASH BASH 201710 of 28
11. FASH BASH 201711 of 28
12. FASH BASH 201712 of 28
13. FASH BASH 201713 of 28
14. FASH BASH 201714 of 28
15. FASH BASH 201715 of 28
16. FASH BASH 201716 of 28
17. FASH BASH 201717 of 28
18. FASH BASH 201718 of 28
19. FASH BASH 201719 of 28
20. FASH BASH 201720 of 28
21. FASH BASH 201721 of 28
22. FASH BASH 201722 of 28
23. FASH BASH 201723 of 28
24. FASH BASH 201724 of 28
25. FASH BASH 201725 of 28
26. FASH BASH 201726 of 28
27. FASH BASH 201727 of 28
28. FASH BASH 201728 of 28
comments – Add Yours