Treasury: MI student aid provide scholarship search experiences

As Michigan high school and college students head back to school this fall, the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) reminds active learners about MI Student Aid’s scholarship search experience.

The service connects students with thousands of possible scholarship opportunities provided by different organizations throughout the state. Students or their families complete and submit a brief online survey and MI Student Aid service representatives will search for Michigan scholarships, emailing a detailed scholarship report within a week.

“MI Student Aid’s scholarship search experience is an invaluable tool for Michigan’s students,” said Anne Wohlfert, director of Treasury’s Student Financial Services Bureau. “Our MI Student Aid representatives will conduct a thorough scholarship search and return the results to the student. We are ready to help anyone trying to find a way to pay for college.”

To begin the MI Student Aid scholarship search experience, go to www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

The AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) program worked in partnership with Treasury’s Student Financial Services Bureau to collect and compile information on available financial aid resources for Michigan’s students and families. The scholarship search experience and a statewide series of financial aid workshops were developed by the collaboration and implemented by MI Student Aid.

The project was funded by a Michigan Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduates Programs (MI GEAR UP) grant. Recently, this collaboration won the 2017 Governor’s Service Award for Outstanding National Service Program.

Administered by Treasury, MI Student Aid is Michigan’s go-to resource for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-4-GRANTS or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

