Wayne County Fun Fest helps families prepare for the school year – Aug. 24

Immunizations, dental screenings, sports physicals and giveaways

August means it’s almost time for kids to go back to school. The Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness is gearing up to help families start the year off in a healthy way at the annual Wayne County Fun Fest.

At this free event, parents can protect their kids by getting them caught up on important back-to-school immunizations. There will also be hearing and vision testing, dental screening, school and sports physicals, lead screening, free kids haircuts, as well as many other health services and information about health insurance options and nutrition programs like Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

“Meeting students’ health needs helps them excel in the classroom. Part of our role as the health authority in Wayne County is to ensure that students returning to school are prepared physically so they can focus on their studies,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness.

“The goal is to help parents get their kids ready for a healthy school year while having a whole lot of fun,” Wayne County’s Division Director & Deputy Health Officer, Carol Austerberry said. “Master Gardeners from Michigan State will be onsite to give a tour of our WIC garden and DTE Energy is bringing along a Slip-Trip-Fall Simulator that trains people how to reduce their slip, trip and fall injuries.”

The Fun Fest will also feature face-painting, a balloon artist, jump rope contests, lunch and refreshments, child ID kits, free books, and a raffle for a child safety car seat and four bicycles.

Parents who wish to have their children immunized are being asked to bring the kids’ immunization records.

The event will happen on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Administration Building, 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne, MI.

