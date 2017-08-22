3rd Annual PMTS4Change offers free haircuts and more in Cass Corridor

Haircuts, Shampoos, Shaves, Food, Refreshments & Live Entertainment For At-Risk Detroiters

On Friday, August 25, 2017, from 10am-2pm, Cass Community Social Services (Cass) will welcome more than 25 representatives from Paul Mitchell The School (PMTS) to the Cass Activity Center (3745 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201) for the 3rd annual PMTS4Change event. PMTS’ annual day of service and dignity invites Detroit’s poor and homeless to enjoy FREE shampoos and haircuts by professional stylists.

The metro Detroit community has embraced the opportunity to make the day one to remember. In addition to hair care, PMTS4Change will also feature:

· Food and refreshments provided by Beans & Cornbread, Tasty Fixins’ & Faustina’s Creole & Soul Food.

· Live entertainment from local singer/songwriter Karley Davidson and DJ Snake.

· Volunteers from the HUDA clinic in Detroit will offer free medical screenings.

Representatives from Paul Mitchell The School (PMTS) Michigan, Great Lakes & Farmington Hills have collected clothing donations that will be available to Detroiters who attend PMTS4Change. Attendees will also be provided with “Street Survival Kits” packed with toiletries and essential personal items.

“We have the ability to give back dignity by simply giving a great shampoo and an amazing haircut,” said Shaun Chiodo, Executive Director, Paul Mitchell the School Michigan. “We are here to let them know that we care and we value them and appreciate the chance to offer them a hug.”

“This day is about so much more than just shampoos and haircuts by professional stylists – these volunteers are giving people dignity and the recognition that they are devoid of on a day-to-day basis,” said Cass Executive Director Faith Fowler. “This is a wonderful gift for our poor and homeless population, we’ve served more than 100 people each of the past two years and hope to top those numbers this year.”

Food donations are still being accepted; please contact Spencer Hayes at

248.508.8407 or SpencerHayes123@gmail.com

About Cass Community Social Services

Cass Community Social Services is dedicated to making a profound difference in the lives of the diverse populations it serves by providing for basic needs, providing affordable housing, promoting self-reliance and encouraging community involvement. The agency works in four main areas: food, housing, medical assistance and jobs. Cass utilizes 6,000 volunteers annually. To learn more about Cass Community Social Services, please visit www.casscommunity.org .

About Paul Mitchell Schools

Established over 35 years ago, the Paul Mitchell network is nearly 100,000 salons strong and in 81 countries worldwide; every professional hairdresser knows the Paul Mitchell name. Paul Mitchell Schools, have taken the world of cosmetology and barbering education by storm! Visit www.paulmitchell.edu to learn more.

