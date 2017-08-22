Detroit area parents demand recommitment to child welfare

In light of federal budget cuts, youth, parents, service providers, and federal and state policymakers underscore need for preventive and child welfare services.

With the prospect of federal cuts to programs that fund mental health, foster care, and other social services for youth looming, Michigan’s Children would love to invite you to join a legislative tour two child service centers on Wednesday, August 23, at 10:00am at the Judson Center in Royal Oak and at 12:00 p.m. at the Children’ Center in Detroit.

Policymakers will tour each center and engage in roundtable conversations with young people, families, and service providers to discuss solutions for systemic change. Given your experience covering important youth issues, you are invited to come observe the conversation and speak with federal, state, and local policymakers and service providers about the impact potential federal cuts would have on existing services and about how we can invest in Michigan’s children.

You may attend either of the day’s events, or for the full day, beginning at Judson Center, and join us on a bus from Royal Oak to Detroit. We will return to the Judson Center parking lot around 3pm. The event is hosted by Michigan’s Children, a statewide, independent nonprofit advocacy group for children’s issues, with the Judson Center and the Children’s Center. If you have any questions about the event or would like to RSVP, please contact Bobby Dorigo Jones, Robert@michiganschildren.org.

WHO: Youth, parent, and service provider panelists

US Rep Sander Levin

US Rep Brenda Lawrence

State Rep Klint Kesto

Rachel Kornilakis (Co-President, Fostering Forward Michigan)

Annie Ray (Child Welfare Coordinator, Wayne DHHS)

Kathleen Hoene (Foster Care Liaison, MDE)

James Novell (Program Manager, Foster Care Review Board)

Andrea Smith (Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority)

Claudine Falkowski (Mental Health and Child Welfare Partnership, MDHHS)

Matthew Gillard (Michigan’s Children)

Lenora Hardy-Foster (Judson Center)

WHAT: Youth, family, and service provider-led discussion on Michigan child welfare issues

WHERE: Judson Center

4410 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073

WHEN: Wednesday, August 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHO: Youth, parent, and service provider panelists

US Rep Sander Levin

US Rep Brenda Lawrence

State Senator Hoon-Yung Hopgood

State Rep Klint Kesto

Rachel Kornilakis (Co-President, Fostering Forward Michigan)

Annie Ray (Child Welfare Coordinator, Wayne DHHS)

Kathleen Hoene (Foster Care Liaison, MDE)

James Novell (Program Manager, Foster Care Review Board)

Andrea Smith (Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority)

Claudine Falkowski (Mental Health and Child Welfare Partnership, MDHHS)

Matthew Gillard (Michigan’s Children)

Debora Matthews (Children’s Center)

WHAT: Youth, family, and service provider panel discussion on child welfare issues in Michigan

WHERE: Children’s Center at 79 W Alexandrine St, Detroit, MI 48201

WHEN: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from Noon – 2:45 p.m.

Michigan’s Children is the only statewide independent voice working to ensure that public policies are made in the best interest of children and their families from cradle to career. Our emphasis is on influencing public policies that close equity gaps and ensure that children and youth who face the most challenges have the supports they need to succeed in school and life.

The Judson Center is a non-profit human service agency that provides compassionate, comprehensive services to children and families throughout southeast Michigan. Since opening in 1924, they now provide services to more than 4,000 children, adults and families each year. Their work changes fates and restores childhoods for children who have been abused and neglected, and others who are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairments and autism spectrum disorder. Judson Center has remained responsive to these and other community needs by providing a range of innovative and quality services and serving as a resource for healing and a leader in human services.

The Children’s Center was founded in 1929 by former Detroit Mayor and United States Senator James Couzens as one of the first child guidance centers in the United States, The Children’s Center has grown to be the Michigan child and family agency offering the largest number of specialized therapy programs for at-risk children and youth. It serves more than 7,500 children and families annually through behavioral, social and emotional health services.

