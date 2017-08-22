Detroit Speaks hosts inaugural Day of Impact across Metro Detroit

Did you know that nearly 400,000 people in the Detroit Metropolitan area are experiencing food insecurity? For Detroit Speaks, Inc’s inaugural Day of Impact they seek to shed light on nonprofit agencies that are on the forefront of fighting hunger in Detroit and they need your help!

On Sept. 9, the organization will partner with Gleaners Food Bank, Forgotten Harvest and Earthworks Urban Farm to provide a service opportunity to more than 100 volunteers across the area from

9-12 pm. Detroiters of all ages are encouraged to get involved and active in the community.

Volunteer activities at Gleaners Community Food Bank involve sorting and packing nonperishable food and fresh produce, folding plastic food drive bags, picking partner orders and more. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Volunteers age 10-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers at Forgotten Harvest are needed to re-pack fresh, nutritious food destined for the tables of those in need. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old.

Volunteers at Earthworks Urban Farm are needed to perform various gardening/farming tasks (i.e harvesting/processing produce, cultivating/weeding beds, planting & seeding.) Manual labor required. Volunteers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Detroit Speaks, Inc. was founded in 2014 by high-school friends and Detroit natives; Brianna Alexander, Danielle Hughes and Jasmine Swain. They each believe that providing youth with the resources to succeed and excel in today’s society is imperative. The vision of the rising nonprofit is to equip youth in metro Detroit ages 13-18 with the tools to increase their social awareness, increase their community involvement and achieve dreams.

The organization prides itself on executing three pillars of innovation, community and scholarship. In addition to implementing these standards into their programming, they also offer a 3-month accelerator course to young people entitled the Emerging Leaders mentorship program that matches each participant with a mentor while immersing them in Detroit entrepreneurship, bi-weekly workshops and field trips and mentor meet-ups.

In addition, to the Emerging Leaders program, Detroit Speaks offers a bi-monthly webinar series entitled; “The Speak Out!” The series is for individuals to obtain college, career and entrepreneurial advice from native Detroiters. Participants are able to ask questions, make connections and learn new ways to achieve personal goals.

To register yourself or a team for Day of Impact 2017 please visit: DSDayOfImpact.eventbrite.com

To learn more about Detroit Speaks, Inc., please visit: detroitspeaksout.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: