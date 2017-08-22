Kem’s Summer White Party Lights Up Detroit

Set in a backdrop of a sea of all white from the audience Beth Griffith-Manley and Marsha Ambrosius curated a welcoming palette for Kem on for the 3rd annual Summer White concert which was promoted by New Day Entertainment. Kem’s entrance set amidst the evening breeze wasted no time jumping directly into hit after hit, from “Share My Life” to “Your On My Mind” the groove of love was in the air.

