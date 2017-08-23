1,000 senior RiverWalkers expected to hit Rivard Plaza tomorrow for the last river walk of the season

WHAT: On Thursday, Aug. 24, 1,000+ seniors are expected along the riverfront at Rivard Plaza from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. to celebrate the final day of Detroit Medical Center’s ninth annual RiverWalkers program. RiverWalkers is a free senior walking program that took place every Tuesday and Thursday morning since June.

This free community activity, made possible through partnerships with the Detroit Medical Center, the DMC Guild, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and other community partners, promotes a healthy lifestyle and provides seniors, 55+, the opportunity to not only engage in regular healthy activities, but also to interact with peers, learn about their personal health and wellness and participate in group fitness classes.

This year’s RiverWalker program yielded a record turnout of weekly participants, and DMC was recognized by the Rhonda Walker Foundation with their Game Changer award for the program’s service to both the community and senior population. As part of the award, DMC was also recognized for their popular 61 Day Challenge that encourages participants to stay on a healthy track throughout the year.

Tonita Cheatham – Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Community Outreach for DMC Detroit Receiving, DMC Harper University and DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospitals.

Senior RiverWalkers to discuss their overall health and wellness journey during the 2017 RiverWalkers season.

A special thank you gift will be handed out to all participants who show up for Thursday’s event

WHEN: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday, August 24, 2017

Beginning at 8 a.m., seniors will walk the riverfront to close out the 2017 season.

WHERE: Rivard Plaza, 1340 Atwater St., Detroit, MI 48207 (Free parking available at Rivard Plaza and the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center located at 1801 Atwater St.)

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: