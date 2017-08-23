New Art Debuts at Cobo Center

A private reception held on Aug. 17 at Cobo Center introduced new artwork from local and regional artists, including Hubert Massey, Sr.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) and the DRCFA Art Foundation displayed a completed rendering of Massey’s permanent large-scale mural.

Located on the Detroit riverfront, Cobo Center joins other convention centers, including those in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Pittsburgh and other major convention centers, that have public art features.

“Our newest additions to the public art collection feature the work of well-respected artists in our community,” said Maureen Devine, Cobo art curator. “We look forward to sharing this artwork with the public. The collection is free and accessible for all to enjoy.”

Titled “Detroit: Crossroad of Innovation,” the mural is part of a public art project and features positive regional related imagery. Detroit’s history is prominently infused in the piece as it depicts many recognizable symbols of Detroit pride, including the Spirit of Detroit and the Ambassador Bridge.

“We are excited to unveil this new artwork at Cobo Center and create an enhanced visitor experience through art created by local, regional and national artists,” said Lisa Canada, vice chair, Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, and chair, DRCFA Art Foundation. “Our goal for the DRCFA’s Art Foundation’s public art initiative is to illustrate the accomplishments, future goals and cultural identity of the region for all visitors.”

The completed mural will be located on the second floor of Cobo Center and will weigh approximately 10,000 pounds.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: