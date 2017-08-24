Back-to-School Tips for Upgrading Students’ Devices

(StatePoint) Back-to-school season is a popular time to replace tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices. However, while you’re busy paying for books, student fees and other education-related expenses, tech costs don’t have to be a burden.

Today, refurbished devices and accessories can provide a quality, reliable alternative at often less than half of what it costs to buy a new device. Indeed, more consumers are coming to that conclusion. Demand for used smartphones is forecast to grow considerably, according to several industry analyst reports.

While there’s a lingering belief among many consumers that refurbished devices are those that were broken or have had problems, the truth is that many refurbished devices come from trade-in and upgrade programs. Through these programs, owners trade in a perfectly good device so that they can get a newer model.

Whether traded in or repaired, if you do consider purchasing a refurbished device, check out reliable sources such as MyWit.com, where all devices undergo an extensive 65-point inspection of cosmetics and performance to ensure full functionality. These tests verify that every possible function — camera, audio, SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc. — is in excellent working order, and only devices that score 100 percent on these tests are made available to purchase.

What’s more, purchasing refurbished devices is an eco-friendly alternative, keeping used devices from ending up in a landfill and reducing the demand for new devices.

Whether you are purchasing a device as a gift or for yourself, this back-to-school season, consider upgrading devices in a smart way that’s affordable and sustainable.

