Check out the new Carr Center!

The new Carr Center promises to be a unique institutional model providing educational, visual and performing arts to broader audiences reaching them through a Network of Community Hubs with Detroit locations in downtown midtown, and southwest neighborhoods and a location in Bloomfield Hills. The seven Hubs will increase awareness and access to exciting concerts, visual arts, dance and education programs with people coming together for experiences in uniquely different venues. The downtown hub, which offered the media a sneek peek on Thursday afternoon, is located at 1505 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: CARR CENTER BRINGS NATIONALLY RENOWNED ARTISTS TO DETROIT FOR 2017/2018 SEASON

Two jazz greats are Carr Center co-artistic directors. NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, a triple Grammy Award-winning jazz vocal icon and Tony-Award winning actress returns to her Michigan roots and acclaimed drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, three-time Grammy Award-winner, composer, singer, record producer on the faculty of Berklee College of Music. Close friends and collaborators with the legendary music icon Geri Allen, the Carr Center’s first Artistic Director who died in June, the artistic directors will continue Geri’s vision for the Carr Center to instill passion and commitment to arts programming excellence and continues to bring Great Art to the organization and its connections to the communities it serves

Celebrated choreographer/director Debbie Allen is the Carr Center’s Resident Artist in Dance. Ms. Allen will conduct Master Classes and hold auditions for entrance into the Carr Center’s Summer Dance Academy. With a career that spans decades, Ms. Allen is an award-winning director and choreographer who has choreographed the Academy Awards a record ten times. She has also had a starring role on Grey’s Anatomy where she has also been executive producer and director.

Rodney Whitaker is the Resident Artist in Jazz. The Detroit native is a former member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and frequent collaborator with Wynton Marsalis and current Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University. Rodney will lead the newly formed Carr Center’s The Gathering Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of 14 (18 – 30 year old) Fellows working with a group of seasoned professionals. The ensemble will be in residency for 4 – 5 weeks.

