Reflections by Steve Holsey: Chris Brown

Chris Brown has at times been as troubled as he is talented. People are still talking about his “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life” documentary in which he sheds new light on that infamous night in 2009 when he badly physically abused his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Apparently, this was not the first time they had a violent physical altercation; they had both done their share of hitting and slapping. It all started when Brown admitted that he had slept with another woman when his relationship with Rihanna was new.

“My trust was lost with her, she hated me after that,” Brown said. “I tried everything. She didn’t care. From there it just went downhill. She would hit me and I would hit her, and it was never okay.”

It was a new low that night when she tried to kick him and he hit her with a closed fist and she subsequently spit blood in his face, angering the bad-tempered singer that much more.

Rihanna has moved on and seems to have forgiven Brown, but many women will never forgive him. That’s understandable, but on the other hand, no one should have to pay forever for a transgression, even a disgusting one like this.

THE BEAUTIFUL and talented actress Gabrielle Union is excited about her new clothing line, the Gabrielle Union Collection, that was introduced recently. She said it wasn’t just a matter of attaching her name to someone else’s clothing ideas; she actually contributed to the designing process.

If Union has a fraction of the success of Sean Combs, she will be doing great. His company was launched in 1998 and since that time has experienced success that goes beyond phenomenal. He started with dress clothing and branched out into watches, fragrances, eyewear, hats and much more. This has plenty to do with Combs — aka P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy — currently having a net worth of $820 million.

ALTHOUGH it is not acknowledged as often as it should, the Dramatics now have a 53-year history. In their heyday (1971-1980), the Dramatics were recognized and celebrated for being as “bad” as their heroes, the classic 1960s Temptations.

There is a great video on YouTube featuring the fast-stepping Dramatics, in their multicolored suits, doing “Whatcha See is Whatcha Get.”

Kudos forever to Ron Banks, William “Wee Gee” Howard, L.J. Reynolds, Larry “Squirrel” Demps, Willie Ford, Lenny Mayes and Elbert Wilkins.

Of the three still with us, only Reynolds and Ford are still singing…and that’s in two separate “Dramatics” groups.

NE-YO (real name, Shaffer Smith), one of the most talented and versatile of today’s artists, has a new album on the way (Oct. 27) titled “Good Man.” Ne-Yo’s “Year of the Gentleman” ranks as one of R&B’s best.

Praise to Bruno Mars for donating $1 million to help change the Flint water crisis.

On Oct. 31, a book will be published titled “Prince: A Private View,” a collection of special pictures. The forward was written by Beyoncé who said, “The word icon only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.” They worked together at the 2004 Grammys doing a medley of Prince songs. It was incredibly exciting.

JIMMY KIMMEL hit the nail on the head when he said our “fake president” (my words, not his) Donald Trump is “completely unhinged” and at his unexpected press conference last week “he opened his mouth and all manner of stupidity came out.” Bill Maher noted that Trump “makes facts optional.”

Fans of Levert (Gerald Levert, Marc Gordon and Sean Levert) will enjoy the new 32-song, two-disc collection titled “Family Reunion: The Anthology.”

The word “reunion” brings up the fact that Jazzy Jeff’s hints notwithstanding, according Alfonso Ribeiro, there will be no anniversary reunion of the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” marking the 21st year since the popular show left the air.

BETCHA DIDN’T KNOW…that the Four Tops never participated in the famous Motortown Revue bus tours of the 1960s. They were older and just didn’t want to deal with being on the road in a crowded bus.

MEMORIES: “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again” (L.T.D.), “The Glamorous Life” (Sheila E.), “Rock With You” (Michael Jackson), “September in the Rain” (Dinah Washington), “Planet Rock” (Afrika Bambaataa & the Soul Sonic Force), “Make Me Belong to You” (Barbara Lewis), “Feel the Need” (Graham Central Station).

WORDS OF THE WEEK, from Alice Walker: “‘Thank you’ is the best prayer anyone could say.”

Let the music play!

