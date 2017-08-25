DPS’ stellar sports history

I spontaneously decided to invite 29 of my former star athletes and students and their wives to dinner in the Detroit Yacht Club’s Silver Cup Room on Saturday, August 5. Some of them I had at Finney during my second assignment there between 2003 and 2008, and some I coached and taught as long as sixty years ago. They included Corey Wilcox, who ran on my team at Southwestern High School in 1999, the Rev. Arkles C. Brooks of Gospel Chapel of Detroit, my best quarter-miler at Southeastern High in 1960, and his schoolmates Ron Hunter, our All-City tackle and shot putter, distance star Doyle Johnson, and Charles Purnell, the brother of the late Obra, who led off our state champion mile relay team. Pershing alums who came included Ruben Wilson, Doc Holbrook, champion hurdlers Bernard Cage and Orlin and Paul Jones, and Reggie Bradford, who ran on my state champion relay team that broke the state record twice in 1966–a record that had been held by Obra Purnell and other runners I had coached at Southeastern three years earlier. Reggie later starred on champion relay teams at the University of Michigan, where I had driven him up to Ann Arbor and talked track coach Don Canham into giving him a full scholarship. Arlandis Lawrence Word, Finney’s smartest student in 2008 and my youngest DYC guest at 26, also showed up, as did QWK2LRN CEO James Hare and his lovely wife Eileen. James’ cousin Ralph Carter ran on a Penn Relays champion mile relay team with me in 1956. Our relay teammates were the late “Bullet Billy” Smith and the late, great Cliff Hatcher. Among the high schools represented at the DYC dinner were Southeastern, Finney, Pershing, King, Cass, Mumford, Mackenzie, and Southwestern. Urban Teen Magazine publisher Gloria Cunningham also came. We had a fine meal and shared great memories.