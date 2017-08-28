Chaka Khan, Maze and Frankie Beverly Delivers Hit after Hit!!!

Although Saturday may have brought fall weather in the air, the heat from Chaka Khan kept the audience warmed up with all of her classic hits. From “My Funny Valentine” to “I’m Every Woman” Khan showed that age ain’t nothing but a number as she set the stage for the next headliner. But, before she left the stage she shut it down with “Ain’t Nobody” leaving a standing ovation as she exited the stage.

The mood was set, and with a switch of lighting, Maze took the stage and set the intro for the great Frankie Beverly, who at the age of 70 years-old still can rock the house. Hit after hit, “Happy Feelings” “Joy and Pain” and even moments of inspiration when Beverly told the story of singer and band being discovered by Marvin Gaye.

“You never know what’s actually in store for you until you take a chance and pursue what you feel you’re called to do! “Beverly said.

Andiamo’s is the sponsor of the summer series at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights. Next up? Peabo Bryson on October 21st.

