NNPA issues call to support people in Texas impacted by flood

Family of Sonny Messiah-Jiles Rescued Photo by Clyde Jiles

Washington, DC, August 28 2017: T he National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) today issued an urgent national call for support for all people who are being impacted by the devastating flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Texas especially now in Houston.

We have learned that one our NNPA member publishers, Sonny Messiah-Jiles, publisher of the Houston Defender, and her family were rescued yesterday by boat from their home as a result of rising flood waters in Houston. We are attempting to get an update on status of Karen Carter Richards, publisher of the Houston Forward Times, and on Francis Page, publisher of the Houston Style. We are asking that all NNPA publishers across the nation keep all those affected by the flooding crisis in Texas in our concerned hearts and fervent prayers.

Direct support can be made through the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Thank you.

Dorothy R. Leavell, NNPA Chairman

Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NNPA President & CEO

