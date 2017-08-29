Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King Fraud’

Caitlyn Jenner continues to be on the receiving end of very harsh criticism regarding her continued support of Trump and his administration despite being a transgender woman. Well, while speaking as a guest at transgender event, a trans activist slammed Jenner as a fraud and things went left pretty quickly.

Earlier this month, Caitlyn Jenner was a guest at the Trans Chorus Event of L.A. when she was confronted by a transgender activist who didn’t hold back expressing her opinion on the controversial former Olympic athlete. The Grio has further details surrounding the incident, including what prompted the outburst and more.

Via The Grio:

Ashlee Marie Preston confronted [Caitlyn Jenner] because she said that Jenner had committed the “ultimate betrayal” of the LGBT community because of her support for Donald Trump. The editor-in-chief of Wear Your Voice magazine specifically pointed to the fact that Trump has recently called for a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, and the fact that Jenner was seen out and about wearing one of Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats just days after the announcement.

“You’re a f***ing fraud,” Preston says in a now-viral video. “It’s really f***ed up that you continue to support somebody… that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our f***ing community. And you support it.”

Meanwhile in a surprising turn of events, Preston recently resigned from the Trans Chorus of L.A., but before she left she took to her Twitter account to defend her comments about Jenner:

“Caitlyn Jenner is a text book case on cognitive dissonance and her vote against her own supposed interests made that evident. She owes the community an apology; giving us the change from her bra is like putting a band-aid over a bullet wound. Her commentary and actions have carried real consequences for the transgender community; people who aren’t afforded the same protections and privilege as she has.”

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members ‘Should Be Hung’

Joel Osteen Says Houston Church ‘Never Closed’ During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: