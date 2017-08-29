Xquisitelooks presents Detroit Business and Beauty Expo

Makeup artist and Beauty expert, Brandi Taylor presents the Detroit Business and Beauty Expo

On October 15th, Xquisitelooks will host the 1st annual Detroit Business and Beauty Expo at The D Loft 9342 Joseph Campau St Hamtramck, MI 48212. This exciting event is founded by Brandi Taylor, Owner Xquisitelooks LLC. This year’s event will host up to 100 beauty and business experts across Southeast Michigan. This event will provide exposure, networking and premier education to makeup artists, hair stylists, designers, wardrobe stylists and all professionals interested in getting into the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry.

Brandi Taylor is an entrepreneur, speaker, and rising authority on beauty and makeup artistry. Through her company, Xquisitelooks, LLC, Brandi provides online & in-person education, mentorship, and community for women looking to enter the beauty industry. Brandi is particularly passionate about makeup artistry and the beauty industry.

To learn more about Brandi Taylor, please visit http://xquisitelooks.com/about

This year’s Detroit Business and Beauty Expo will feature the following amazing panelists:

Host, Brandi Taylor (Owner Xquisitelooks LLC, DBBE Founder), Co- Host/ Moderator – AJ Williams, (Editor, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style & Single Black Chick) Chantele Gray (Owner- Pretty Girl Studios), Rashida Williams (The Glam Doctor), Denitra Townsend (Image Consultant and Visual Narrator), Desiree Mattox (The Glam Scientist), Brittany E. Mobley (Owner, Bmobley Media Relations)

The panel is prepared to discuss the business of beauty, hair, and fashion and all panelists are willing to share the trade secrets that they attribute to their success in the business and beauty industry today. Topics of discussion on the panel will include brand building, marketing, business financials, and customer service.

“I decided to host the Detroit Business and Beauty Expo to provide a platform for beauty professionals to connect and learn in the metro Detroit area. I’ve noticed that beauty professionals in the Metro Detroit area don’t have many professional and local expos that focus on the business side of the beauty industry. Often professionals in the Detroit area have to travel out of state for the information that will be presented at DBBE. My goal is to arm serious beauty professionals with the tools they need to refine and develop success in their businesses. It is important to me as a beauty professional to provide this opportunity to many who need it,” says Brandi Taylor, Expo Founder.

Other highlights at the expo will include: Fashion Segment, Speed Networking, Financial Presentation, Entertainment and more!

To purchase tickets or more information visit Detroit Business and Beauty Expo Online.

