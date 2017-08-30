Brings Love and Sisterhood to Women’s Empowerment Expo

Taraji P. Henson is one of Hollywood’s most sought after actresses and she continues to reinvent herself. Over the past 20 years, the world has watched her evolve and blossom into a superstar, one who is socially conscience.

Henson chooses to use her voice and resources to empower and motivate women. Her agenda to raise awareness on women’s issues in health, beauty, fitness and empowerment shine a light on her love for women.

Despite her busy schedule, making movies and starring on Fox’s hit show “Empire,” she continues to travel across the country for speaking engagements and book signings for her New York Times bestselling book “Around The Way Girl.”

Henson recently made a bold statement collaborating with Special K’s products, which promote healthy food choices for women. The multitalented actress at the height of her career remains focused on uplifting others and giving back.

Over the weekend, Henson was the keynote speaker at Radio One Detroit Women’s Empowerment Expo at the Cobo Center. Her message of sisterhood was received with love and admiration by the audience. She graced the stage beautifully, rocking a low natural haircut.

“I’ve been natural for awhile. I decided to cut it off because I wanted to get my curl pattern back,” she said. “It was also a way to separate myself from the character I play on ‘Empire.’”

On another matter, she commented, “It is unity that makes us strong and our individual strengths and unique talents that make us unstoppable, but only if we work together.”

Her final message was one of hope and encouragement, to pursue one’s dreams.

Henson’s beliefs are reflected by her achievements. She has had enormous success at the box office, most recently in her historical and inspiring performance as Katherine Johnson in the movie “Hidden Figures” which has grossed over $200 million worldwide.

She will be featured in four films next year, the first of which is “Proud Mary,” set for January release.

“I’m excited to be the girl who gets to kill the bad guys. It’s lots of action, and I did most of my own stunts. I even had a car accident. I’m fine, but the car is not,” she quipped.

It has been a long journey filled with accomplishments for Taraji P. Henson, and later this year she will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.