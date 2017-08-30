The District Detroit and Little Caesar’s Arena patrons get high tech access

Olympia Entertainment and Comcast partner to build all-fiber, multi-terabit network to make Little Caesars Arena nation’s most technologically advanced

The District Detroit residents and office tenants also receive leading-edge technology

Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons fans, concert goers and other patrons of the innovative, new Little Caesars Arena will have access to an abundance of high-speed bandwidth allowing them to stream audio or video, surf the internet, post photos, and tweet or snap, whenever, wherever and as often as they want.

A multi-year technology partnership will deliver multi-terabit network capabilities to Little Caesars Arena and the rest of The District Detroit, making it the largest, most technologically advanced mixed-use development in the U.S. The development’s all-fiber, multi-terabit network will deliver multi-gigabit speeds throughout the arena and to every business and residential unit within The District Detroit. More than 1,000 WiFi access points will be installed throughout Little Caesars Arena and its surrounding buildings and event spaces.

“We have coupled on our organization’s decades of experience in developing, owning and operating fan-focused venues with the technological expertise of the Comcast team to provide a cutting-edge experience for everyone attending events at Little Caesars Arena, as well as those living and working in The District Detroit,” said John King, vice president of IT & innovation for Olympia Entertainment, Inc. “We realize being connected and sharing great memories with family and friends is a vital part of enjoying today’s experiences.”

Businesses located in The District Detroit will be able to manage their own private, scalable network for heavy-bandwidth cloud solutions and web conferencing, while offering a separate WiFi experience for patrons. What’s more, residences in The District Detroit will have access to multi-gigabit speeds and Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform. Other available services include Xfinity Voice, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Mobile, the company’s recently launched wireless service.

Comcast, whose multi-year network investment in The District Detroit is upward of $11 million, will provide video, voice and high-speed fixed and WiFi internet throughout the 50-square-block project. The company’s advanced network will feature dual 100-gig circuits to Little Caesars Arena and will have plenty of extra capacity to support future applications and technologies and greater data consumption.

“The District Detroit has become the new platinum standard for internet innovation and developers will look here to model the technology infrastructure of future arenas and mixed use communities,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast’s Heartland Region, which includes Michigan. “We know what it takes to build a network that’s capable of handling the tremendous bandwidth needs of sports and entertainment fans, businesses and residential customers—now and in the future.”

Little Caesars Arena opens September 12, 2017.

About Olympia Entertainment

Olympia Entertainment, a Detroit-based company, is one of the country’s most diverse sports and entertainment companies and the largest organization of its kind in the Midwest. The company operates Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, owns and operates the Fox Theatre and the intimate City Theatre, along with booking and operating Joe Louis Arena and booking Comerica Park. Olympia Entertainment also handles business operations for the Detroit Red Wings, an Original Six™ member of the National Hockey League and collaborates with the Detroit Tigers baseball franchise and other Ilitch companies.

Other Ilitch companies include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods.

To learn more about Olympia Entertainment, visit www.OlympiaEntertainment.com. Also follow Olympia on Twitter @OEontheGo and at facebook.com/OfficialOlympiaEntertainment.

About Little Caesars Arena:

Home to the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and other sports and entertainment events, concerts, family shows and community functions, the new Little Caesars Arena will feature a dramatic arena bowl, proximity to the action and great sight lines. Rich with the tradition of the Original Six™ Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Pistons and Detroit’s incredible musical heritage, Little Caesars Arena will also feature state-of-the-art technology and fan amenities. Little Caesars Arena, a crown jewel of the 50-block revitalization project known as The District Detroit, will open in the fall of 2017.

About Comcast Corporation:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology

