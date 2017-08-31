Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane Harvey Relief

As the city of Houston continues to deal with the disastrous impact left from Hurricane Harvey, many of the top Hollywood A-listers have stepped up to donate massive amounts of money. Currently, Kevin Hart, Sandra Bullock, the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Jamie Foxx are just a few of the celebrities who have donated to various Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Now, Jamie Foxx is set to head a star-studded telethon to raise even more money to aid Houston citizens to rebuild their lives.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight , Texas native Jamie Foxx recently announced that he will host a telethon to raise money for Houston’s Hurricane Harvey relief and many of his celebrity friends will join in to help as well. Scheduled for September 12, the telethon will feature celebrities hosting from different cities, including Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Via Entertainment Tonight:

The Sept. 12 telethon will be aired by all the major networks for one hour. The star-studded event is reportedly being organized by rapper Bun B and the same team behind the widely praised Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert.

Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will reportedly host from Nashville on Sept. 12, while the Los Angeles portion will be hosted by Jamie Foxx and tentatively Hilary Duff, who was born in Houston. Duff Instagrammed about Hurricane Harvey on Monday, writing, “This is beyond devastating. Truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart.”

Fellow Houston native Michael Strahan is being tapped to host the New York portion of the telethon, and organizers are also hoping to secure Kelly Rowland as well as ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons — both born and raised in Houston as well.

Jamie Foxx, who donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects, commented on the upcoming telethon in an Instagram video, stating:

“Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out. September 12th, we have a telethon that we’re doing. We’ll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there.”

You can check out the FULL video of Jamie Foxx BELOW:

GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance…. #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows

Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’ Technique

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: