Lyft, Red Cross and WDIV partner for Houston at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats is teaming up with WDIV Local 4 and the American Red Cross in a new community initiative, Help 4 Houston, a campaign to raise money for those in need of shelter, food and water in Houston. American Red Cross volunteers will be taking donations inside festival gates with the goal of raising $100,000 for those desperately in need in Houston. Efforts for fundraising will also be taking place at Local 4 with a phone bank operating inside the studio for viewers to call in and donate. Those looking to donate should visit ClickOnDetroit.com.

“The flooding and destruction in Houston can’t go unnoticed which is why we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross and Ford, Arts, Beats & Eats to raise money for those in dire need of the most basic necessities,” said Marla Drutz vice president and manager at WDIV Local 4. “It’s important to come together as a nation to assist when such a devastating tragedy hits our country. We want to not only hit our $100,000 goal but surpass it and I know the metro Detroit community can do just that.”

NEW LYFT PARTNERSHIP

Lyft, the fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the US, has signed on as the official transportation partner for the 20th Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. As part of its participation, Lyft will offer 25 percent off rides for attendees with promo code ARTSBEATSEATS17, worth up to $5 for riders. In order to simplify the experience for drivers and passengers, Lyft will have two designated pick-up and drop-off zones, located on Lafayette north of 4th Street and on Main Street between 7th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Those taking Lyft rides can opt-in to Lyft’s in-app program Round Up & Donate, allowing passengers to round up their fare to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to a charitable cause, such as the American Red Cross.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arts, Beats & Eats to give our drivers easy access to the festival and to provide passengers with an alternative to driving so they can enjoy everything the festival has to offer,” said Elliot Darvick General Manager, Lyft Detroit.

CNBC’S THE PROFIT MAKES FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

This year Ford Arts, Beats & Eats is pleased to welcome CNBC’s no. 1 show The Profit with Marcus Lemonis to the festival. The show, currently filming with a Detroit-based company, focuses on small businesses that need assistance with finance, marketing and product direction as well as its process. Marcus Lemonis is a self-made millionaire on a mission to save the American Dream one small business at a time by investing in companies he sees potential in.

As part of the show’s participation in the 2017 Ford Arts, Beats & Eats, festival-goers can bring denim clothes to be recycled and receive $10, while The Profit and CNBC will match donations to benefit Forgotten Harvest and Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS).

DIA Think Like An Artist Demonstrations Return to Royal Oak

The Detroit Institute of Arts, one of the premier cultural institutions in the United States, is bringing the Think Like An Artist demonstrations back to Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. The half-hour demos feature a diverse array of artists from across Michigan, including artists from White Cloud to Holland featured. National artists showcasing their work during the demonstrations hail from all over the United States, from Providence, Rhode Island, to Houston, Texas.

Think Like An Artist Demonstrations

Friday, Sept. 1

1:15 p.m. Chris Maher (Lambertville, MI: Photography, Booth 13)

3:00 p.m. Annette Morrin (Lambertville, MI: Jewelry, Booth 14)

4:30 p.m. Annette Poiteau (Oberlin, OH: Painting, Booth 50)

6:30 p.m. Tracy Kehr (White Cloud, MI: Glass, Booth 16)

Saturday, Sept. 2

1:15 p.m. Charlene Heilman (Houston, TX: Glass, Booth 87)

3:00 p.m. Lou Hill (Indianapolis, IN: Mixed Media 2-D, Booth 27)

4:30 p.m. Alec LaCasse (Leonard, MI: Woodcarving, Booth 102)

6:30 p.m. Jeffrey St. Romain (New Orleans, LA: Mixed Media 3-D, Booth 70)

Sunday, Sept. 3

1:15 p.m. Joseph Ferris (Avon Park, FL: Metal, Booth 5)

3:00 p.m. Austen Brantley (Royal Oak, MI: Sculpture, Booth 91)

4:30 p.m. Christopher Belleau (E. Providence, RI: Glass, Booth 99)

6:30 p.m. Fatou Sall (Capitol Heights, MD: Fabric/Fiber, Booth 7)

Monday, Sept. 4

11:30 a.m. Richard Wilson (Greenville, NC: Painting, Booth 7)

1:00 p.m. Mindy Rhoads (Marquette, KS: Mixed Media 2-D, Booth 71)

2:30 p.m. Gary Odmark (Holland, MI: Painting, Booth 108)

