2017 Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presents unparalleled festival line-up

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats returns to the bustling streets in downtown Royal Oak over Labor Day weekend Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 to celebrate its 20th year as the premier Michigan festival. Organizers expect the festival’s unparalleled line-up of beats, stellar eats and mesmerizing arts, as well as many new, innovative programming and hands-on activities to attract record-breaking crowds of people from all over the state and beyond for the all-encompassing four-day event. Through their steadfast commitment to quality of life in the region, this milestone year also should generate funds that bring the total donations raised for local charities since the festival’s inception to more than $5 million.

THE BEATS

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats is proud to bring the biggest and best lineup in event history and local musical favorites to perform on nine different stages during this year’s Labor Day weekend. More than 200 national and local bands, with various styles and sounds from nearly every genre, ensure everyone can enjoy their favorite beats.

The Michigan Lottery National Stage will blow festivalgoers away with multi-platinum alternative reggae rockers 311 on Saturday, Sept. 2. Other outstanding musical acts performing as headliners on the national stage throughout the weekend include The B-52s, George Clinton and The P-Funk All Stars, Grand Funk Railroad, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Candlebox, The Wallflowers, Jordan Davis and Dwight Yoakam. Along with the all-star national musical lineup will be popular local performers Your Generation In Concert, Jena Irene and Half Light Music.

Detroit’s best local bands will be featured on six additional music stages, with a quality mix and variety of music that is unmatched by any other festival and previous Ford Arts, Beats & Eats years, including performances by The Orbitsons and Thornetta Davis. The local stages consist of a Country Stage, Alternative Rock Stage, Rock Stage, R&B and Jazz Stage, Acoustic Stage and an International Stage. Top local talent featured this year includes The War and Treaty, Drew Hale, Avalon Black and King Mellowman. See Beats press release for complete list of musical acts.

THE EATS

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats brings expanded food offerings that will please the palate and satisfy visitors, as the most premier restaurants and caterers in southeast Michigan line the streets of downtown Royal Oak. Festivalgoers can enjoy everything from smoked meats to vegan dishes to seafood to ice cream treats and much more for the ultimate food experience.

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats welcomes Troy’s Sedona Taphouse, known for their wide selection of craft beer and hand-cut ‘certified angus’ choice steaks; Bonefish Grill, offering fresh seafood and top cuts of meat; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, best known for its wood-burning grill and cuisine inspired by the tastes of Italy; and Lazy Bones Smokehouse, located in Roseville, famous for their southern-style barbeque smoked over Michigan Applewood.

Fresh to the festival is the ABE Veggie Café, hosting food trucks in a vegetarian paradise with relaxed seating surrounded by lush greenery located on 6th Street and Washington Avenue, in the center of the festival. Food trucks featured at the ABE Veggie Café will include Greenspace Café, a premier dining destination in downtown Ferndale with fresh artisanal plant-based vegan cuisine, and The Nosh Pit, featuring fun and fresh vegetarian sandwiches and soups. See Eats press release for complete list of restaurants

THE ARTS

One of the nation’s premier art events is the award-winning Juried Fine Art Show at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. The competition draws in hundreds of artist applications for the opportunity to be in the show. Talented artists from across the continent are contending for one or more of the cash awards totaling $7,500. The show will display artwork of varying mediums, including, fabric and fiber, painting, ceramics, photography, wood, digital art, glass, jewelry and metal, sculptures and more. Festivalgoers have the opportunity to peruse and purchase works of art at more than 135 booth spaces. See Arts press release for complete list of artists.

New to the festival is the Ziibiwing Center for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe to bring a taste of Native American history to the festival. Courtesy of Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, the Ziibiwing Center for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe will have artwork on display that captures the tribe’s rich culture and heritage in Michigan for festivalgoers to experience and enjoy.

Also making its debut at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats is Flagstar Culture on 4th. This new interactive exhibition, produced by the southwest Detroit arts and education collective Garage Cultural, celebrates visual and performing arts. Workshops will take place each day of the festival for the entire family, including a large, freestanding mural built by artists at Garage Cultural in Detroit and then assembled at the festival for attendees to complete over the four-day festival.

The 20th annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, is Oakland County’s premier festival held September 1 – 4, 2017. For additional public information, visit http://www.artsbeatseats.com or call 248-541-7550.

