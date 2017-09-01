City of Detroit offices closed for Labor Day Sept. 4

Most City of Detroit offices will close Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. However, there are a few exceptions:

• Normal Police, Fire, and Water and Sewerage services will be provided, although administrative offices will be closed.

• The Department of Public Works (DPW) will collect refuse, recycling and yard waste for Monday, Sept. 4, one day later. Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth. The DPW drop-off sites at the Southfield Yard and J. Fons Transfer Station will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

• The Department of Transportation (D-DOT) will operate bus service on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Sept. 4. Please note that the DDOT Administration Office, 1301 E. Warren, will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

