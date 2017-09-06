Detroit’s Cakes and Bakes Featured on Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats”

Pastry Chef April Anderson, owner of Good Cakes and Bakes will be featured in a new episode of Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats” with host Ali Khan. April and Ali will prepare her blueberry and goat cheese with basil pie on the upcoming episode.

“I’m so thrilled to have had the Cooking Channel and Ali Khan from Cheap Eats visit us at Good Cakes and Bakes. Who knew a simple photo of my blueberry, goat cheese with basil pie would attract show producers to Detroit, said Pastry Chef April Anderson, owner of Good Cakes and Bakes.

Back in March, for National Pi Day, April Anderson was working on some new recipes for the day when she created a blueberry, goat cheese with basil pie. She took a few photos of the pie and posted them on social media – Instagram. A few days later a producer from the Cooking Network contacted April, suggesting her dish looked delicious and they wanted to include her and Good Cakes and Bakes in the filming of the new season for “Cheap Eats” with Ali Khan. As they say, the rest is history. On the segment, April and Ali Khan prepare the dish and talk about Detroit’s growing foodie hot spots. Cheap Eats with Ali Khan aired September 6th at 10 am.

“Detroit is hot right now, and the real excitement is the growth of the food industry here. Neighborhood business development and entrepreneurship are growing in Detroit. I believe anytime we get to showcase this, whether locally or nationally, is a plus for Detroit. I’m glad to be a part of the revitalization and baking tasty treats every day, along the way,” Anderson added.

If you missed April’s episode on Cheap Eats stop by her Watch Party Sept 9th, from 1pm-3pm @ Good Cakes and Bakes (19363 Livernois, Det. 48221). Enjoy the show along with complimentary food and drinks.

