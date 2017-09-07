Hall of Fame gymnast Wendy Hilliard offers free clinic on National Gymnastics Day

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation (WHGF), a not-for-profit organization that provides free and low-cost quality gymnastics for urban youth, is celebrating the start of their second season of successful programming in Detroit with a FREE gymnastics clinic. On National Gymnastics Day, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Founder Wendy Hilliard, Hall of Fame rhythmic gymnast and the first African-American to represent the U.S. in international competition, will host an open house event at the Joe Dumars Field House from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. At the event, aspiring local youth will experience a complimentary gymnastics lesson from elite athletes, parents can sign their children up for the new classes and attendees can hear from Wendy Hilliard about her experience as a gymnast. Also at the event, Hilliard will be receiving the Spirit of Detroit award from the President of Detroit’s City Council Brenda Jones. In addition, later that evening Hilliard will be inducted into the Detroit Sports Zone High School Hall of Fame.

After two decades of successful programming in Harlem, NY serving more than 17,000 local youth, developing elite athletes and international gymnastic performers in the process, Hilliard introduced programming last year into her hometown of Detroit. Due to the interest and excitement from the local community, the WHGF is adding a new class for children as young as three-years-old to accommodate even more students in Detroit. All classes begin on October 14, 2017.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: