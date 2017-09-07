March to support Colin Kaepernick on Sunday

Brothers:

Those that can, please join me and others from the community that will participating in a march/rally/protest in support of Colin Kaepernick. I have been very clear and consistent in my support of him based on how I see his cause. There have been enough incidents in this country since Colin first knelt which validates his position. As one looks to all that has happened prior to him taking the position that he has, things become even more clear as to why he made the decision to do what he has. People; there is a system of injustice in this country that has been obvious to many for far too long.

For me; this is not about making or even forcing a team to hire him (the stats show that he is more than worthy of an opportunity). I take exception to those who want to treat his conviction as if he is some spoiled millionaire that has a lot of nerve to disrespect the National Anthem. The very so-called pride of this nation that does not respect people of color in the same fashion that this country’s constitution does not respect us. The Star Spangled Banner was not even written to show pride for this country (research the Battle of Baltimore to see see for yourself). It has become an adopted symbol of pride and a tradition at sporting events that has no baring or deciding how patriotic someone is. It’s sort of like trying to say whether or not someone is black enough; for we all know there is no litmus test for that.

So as I have made the publicity rounds to promote the march/rally.protest, I have made it very clear at every interview that I have done that this is not a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated initiative. That I just happen to be a Kappa supporting another Kappa. That is my consistent message and will be told again tomorrow at 10:30am on the David Bullock Show (AM 910). Additionally, the meeting location of 269 Erskine Street at 11:00AM was decided by me due to the proximity of that location to Ford Field. A similar protest and rally will also be taking place in Dallas, Texas and the Dallas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated is sponsoring that event. Another event is being sponsored by the Atlanta Area Chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi.

I am asking that you share information about Sunday’s event with your personal and social media contacts, as well as with our undergraduates. The community feedback to this has been positive and it is that support that keeps me grounded and focused to stand up in support of Colin Kaepernick. Those that choose to come walk in support, I am asking that you wear your colors/letters. The man is fighting to point out an injustice and it would be an injustice if the black community doe snot stand in support of him. This is not me preaching or even browbeating anyone to participate, but there is enough evidence shown to us daily which backs up why Kaepernick took that stance that he has to begin with. Even if I am walking and standing alone, my passion about what has/is happening to this man tells me that I know that I am doing the right thing.

This is one of those ‘Waterloo’ moments where standing up for and in support of another man is the right thing to do.

Yours in the Bond,

Eric Brown, Immediate Past Polemarch

Detroit Alumni Chapter

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: