CLOSE-UP: Kaytranada Remixed

A handful of stellar SoundCloud remixes is all it took to launch ONE Musicfest 2017 performing artist, Kaytranada, into the musical stratosphere.

Louis Kevin Celestin, known by his stage name Kaytranada, is a Haitian-Canadian DJ and record producer. He’s responsible for such hits as The Internet’s “Girl” and Chance The Rapper’s “All Night.” His debut album “99%” features Anderson .Paak, Craig David and Vic Mensa.

Celestin began his career under the name Kaytradamus in 2010. He released two projects as Kaytradamus before changing his name to ‘Kaytranada’ in 2012. Kaytranada has released a total of thirteen projects and forty-one remixes. Kaytranada has toured more than 50 Canadian, American, European and Australian cities.

Since the age of 14, when he first began to DJ his output has been relentless. “After he showed me the basics, from that day on I couldn’t stop making beats,” he says. Kaytranada began pumping out a beat a day for the next couple of years and self-released a series of EPs and beat tapes that quickly began to expand his reach. Official releases on HW&W and Jakarta Records spread his name like wildfire and some instant-classic remixes by the likes of Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson, TLC, Danny Brown and others have cemented his reputation and his sound.

