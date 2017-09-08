Direct Care University serves as gateway to billion-dollar industry

As the health care industry continues to grow, many individuals are interested in entering the field with the proper credentials.

Channon Sykes, founder of the Direct Care University program, is hosting a second Direct Care University workshop for those aspiring to own and operate a group home, assisted living home, adult day care and youth facilities. The workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m., at Wayne County Community College District, located at 19305 Vernier Rd. in Harper Woods.

The first Direct Care University event reached capacity with workshop attendees gaining valuable knowledge on how to enter the lucrative field. Direct Care University is designed to provide tools and resources to open group home, assisted living, adult day care and youth facilities.

Sykes, who has over 10 years of experience, created the program to help aspiring providers save time, money and frustration.

“I wanted to help individuals navigate through the challenging process of getting started in the business,” said Sykes. “With this event, I wanted to give people hope that they can get started in the business.”

To register or for more information, please call 586-209-2611 or follow on Instagram @Directcaredetroit.

