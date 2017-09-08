Hey Little Caesar, can you hear me now? Anti-Kid Rock protests continue to stir anger, resentment among black Detroiters

So looks like it’s now Kid Rock Week in Detroit. Six straight nights of concerts at what has now been designated Detroit’s new Center of Gravity, Little Caesar’s Arena, courtesy of the Ilitch family.

Here’s the thing; I understand those pundits who are getting fed up with all this enraged coverage of Kid Rock, claiming that there are many more important issues to discuss in a still suffering city like Detroit and that a mouthy, white, Trump-supporting rock star who has associated himself with racist symbols in the past (after first appropriating black culture to establish his career) isn’t really worthy of serious discussion.

There is serious merit in that argument. Because Mr. Rock wouldn’t be getting all this attention if we in the press weren’t giving it to him, and given the makeup of his current country music-loving fan base who loves Trump as much as he does, it’s a good bet that publicity such as this is good publicity for Mr. Rock. Because if being a lover of Trump didn’t work with the fans, believe me Mr. Rock would never have agreed to pose with Trump in the White House alongside fellow mouthy white Trump-loving Michigan rock star Ted Nugent.

Understand one thing; Mr. Rock understands marketing. Love him or hate him, you can’t command that kind of loyalty from a fan base over this many years and rise to the level he’s at without a master’s knowledge of how to market yourself to the fan base.

Which is why he’s working so hard to feed the current firestorm and throw even more middle fingers at anyone who dares to challenge him. From where he sits, it’s good for business. The question is whether it’s smart business for the Ilitch group. Or is their power and influence in this town grown so strong at this point that they don’t even have to care…? Perhaps they’re so rich and powerful they can afford to be racially tone deaf in a racially divided city.

Which brings me back to the argument that Kid Rock isn’t worth the time it takes to write his name, especially when compared to larger issues. And maybe Kid Rock isn’t. But this stopped being about Kid Rock quite awhile ago. This is about what happened in Charlottesville, and what that event revealed about the current temperature of race relations in this country (boiling). This is about a Great American City poised on the brink of an actual comeback that is so close and yet so far away, still unable to face the fact that the Great Divide exhibited in Charlottesville is still right here in the Motor City as well. Because 1967 isn’t over yet. And with all due respect, Mayor Duggan, the fact that you as a white mayor won across all precincts in a primary election with barely 12 percent voter turnout does not mean the city is now healed. We in the press are not responsible for manufacturing that narrative of a racial divide, we’re just paying attention.

For example, we’re paying attention to what’s happening at Little Caesar’s Arena, where the local storm surrounding Kid Rock just won’t fade away. And we’re paying attention to the overheated blowback experienced by Free Press columnist Stephen Henderson just for calling out the Ilitch organization for being tone deaf for their decision to christen their beautiful new arena with six performances by Mr. Rock in the current climate in a majority black and poor city like Detroit. How do you look at what’s going on across the country and then make a decision like this unless you’re not looking at what’s going on at all?

Rock’s defenders point to the award he received from the Detroit Branch of the NAACP in 2011, after which he stopped waving the Confederate flag at shows. From the Associated Press:

“Grammy-nominated artist Kid Rock told nearly 10,000 people at the Detroit NAACP branch’s annual fundraising center in Detroit that his use of the Confederate flag during on-stage performances has nothing to do with how he feels about blacks.

‘I love America. I love Detroit, and I love black people,’ the musician said Sunday night during the annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner at Cobo Center.”

He loves black people so much that late last month Mr. Rock told an adoring crowd at the Iowa State Fair “f— Kaepernick” for standing up for his own people and protesting the bloodily excessive police brutality that is visited upon black bodies – especially black male bodies – on a routine basis across the country every day.

Nadir Omawale said it best in a post on his Facebook page (reprinted with permission):

“At this point, the Ilitch Family really needs to consider the backlash here.

While much of their revenue will come from the city’s growing white population and even more from the suburbs, the lasting public relations damage could and SHOULD be permanent. While Bob Ritchey thumbs his nose at his critics, Olympia’s support creates a silo that isolates them in this, their home city.

Beyond the protests and boycotts of Little Caesars Arena, there has to be talk of a sustained and ongoing boycott of ALL Olympia holdings: Hockeytown, Comerica Park… Hell, the Fox Theatre would shut down tomorrow without the patronage of Detroit’s black population.

By allowing Kid Rock’s antics to continue, Olympia may as well fly a Confederate battle flag on the pole right next to the Red Wings logo. How much of this can their OWN brand endure?”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: