City of Atlanta Announces Emergency Shelters Open Today

The City of Atlanta announced today that it is working with local partners to open shelters in an effort to help ensure that residents and displaced individuals have a safe place to stay as Hurricane Irma approaches the State of Georgia. Atlanta remains under a tropical storm warning. The main threats to the metropolitan Atlanta area are heavy rain, strong winds, possible flooding, and power outages.

The City has opened a shelter at Central Park Recreation Center located at 400 Merrits Avenue, NE. The Red Cross is on site as the primary facilitator with the City of Atlanta’s support. This shelter has the capability to house 125 individuals.

Fulton County will also open the Jefferson Place Emergency Shelter located at 1135 Jefferson Street, NW today at 11 a.m.

Day shelters including the Salvation Army, City of Refuge, and Peachtree-Pine will serve as overflow centers once the Central Park Recreation Center and Jefferson Place Emergency Shelter have reached capacity. For the latest information on emergency shelters, please visit ATL311.com.

All residents are encouraged to plan for severe weather by following these important tips:

Develop a family disaster plan.

For real time emergency weather notifications, sign up for NotifyATL at www.atlantaga.gov/notifyatl.

Assemble a disaster supplies kit.

Protect your property prior to the storm: trim trees and shrubbery, make trees more wind resistant by removing diseased and damaged limbs, clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts. If you live in a flood plain or are prone to flooding, follow flood preparedness precautions.

Secure planters and outdoor furniture.

If told to evacuate, tell someone outside of the storm area where you are going.

After a storm, make a list of any property damage and document with photos and video for insurance claims.

Charge your phone and other electronic devices in case you lose power.

Try to stay off the roads during the storm.

If you must drive, do not drive through floodwaters as they can be extremely hazardous. Turn around – don’t drown.

You can find up-to-date information about preparations by visiting atlantaga.gov or checking the City of Atlanta’s Twitter account at @CityofAtlanta. To report downed trees or submit a request for non-emergency services, please visit ATL311.com. For all emergencies, please call 911.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: