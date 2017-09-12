City Year Detroit kicks off new school year with celebration, Quicken Loans announcement

Quicken Loans, the the number of corps members and resources in classrooms throughout Detroit, particularly those in the city’s Cody “Quicken Loans is heavily focused on enriching the learning experience for Detroit Public Schools students by providing resources as well as program creation and execution,” said Chris Uhl, vice president of strategic investments, Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund. “The City Year team is very inspirational, and we’re excited to partner with an organization that shares our passion in helping these students reach their maximum potential.”

Dr. Nikolai Vitti was encouraged by the enthusiasm of this year’s 71 corps members and cited the importance of the City Year Detroit-DPSCD partnership. He reminded the incoming group that there will undoubtedly be challenging days, but that remaining committed to the work is critical.

“Having been a longtime supporter of City Year in the districts in which I’ve worked, I knew our work would move much faster with their presence already here in Detroit,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent. “Corps members support the development of the whole child while strategically lessening the load on principals and teachers to move students to college and work ready expectations.”

City Year Detroit’s “Whole School, Whole Child” model is aimed at reducing high school dropout rates by improving attendance, behavior and performance in English and math courses. To learn more about the work City Year is doing and opportunities to get involved, visit http://www.cityyear.org/Detroit.

About City Year Detroit

In over 300 schools in 28 cities nationwide, City Year supports students, teachers and schools by providing the “people power” to effectively meet each student’s academic and social-emotional needs. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members achers and principals to increase academic achievement and student engagement, while enabling schools to create learning environments that are responsive to students’ unique neehe classroom, City Year AmeriCorps members bring additional capacity to help differentiate instruction and meet the needs of the whole class. At a school-wide level, City Year partners with administrators to provide whole school enrichment activities to improve climate and foster student engagement.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation’s second largest retail home mortgage lender. The company closed more than $300 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states between 2013 and 2016. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010, and now more than 17,000 team members from Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies work in the city’s urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination” in the United States by J.D. Power for the past seven consecutive years, 2010 – 2017, and highest in customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past four years, 2014 – 2017.

Quicken Loans was ranked #10 on FORTUNE magazine’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list in 2017, and has been among the top-30 companies for the past 14 consecutive years. The company has been recognized as one of Computerworld magazine’s ’100 Best Places to Work in IT’ the past 13 years, ranking #1 for eight of the past twelve years including 2017. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc., the parent company of several FinTech and related businesses. Quicken Loans is also the flagship business of Dan Gilbert’s Family of Companies comprising nearly 100 affiliated businesses spanning multiple industries. For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

