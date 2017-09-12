Detroit Manufacturing Stystems hosts job fair, hiriing 200 New Employees

Detroit Manufacturing Systems will host a job fair at 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, to hire 200 people as assembly workers, forklift drivers and electricians as early as Oct. 1.

The job fair, which is open to the public, will be held at DMS, 12701 Southfield Rd, Building H, on Detroit’s west side. “We are looking for talented people to join our team of industrial athletes and become part of our mission to create sustainable jobs in Detroit, as we build and deliver world-class quality parts for our customers,” said Monica Brand, DMS human resources director.

Interested applicants should wear business attire and bring a resume and valid driver’s license or state I.D. to the job fair. Men and women 18 and older from all backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. DMS, a component manufacturer, offers $12.00 an hour to start for assembly workers and forklift drivers, plus benefits:

• Full medical, dental and vision coverage after 90 days

• 401(k) with company matching

• Upfront tuition assistance up to $5,200 a year for any field of study

• Paid holidays

• Ongoing training

• Opportunities to increase earnings in the first 12 months DMS launched June 2012 and hired 1,000 employees in the first 36 months of operation.

About Detroit Manufacturing Systems Established in 2012, Detroit Manufacturing Systems is a world-class tier 1 component manufacturer with locations in the cities of Detroit and Toledo, where 1,000 diverse and talented team members use innovative technology to build and deliver high-quality parts for global brands. Quality works.

