DUO Southfield Fall Lineup: Dining, Drinks, and Live Entertainment

DUO Restaurant and Lounge is the place to be as we leave the summer months behind and gear up for sweater weather. Great food complimented by generous pours and great people every Tuesday – Saturday are the calling card for the Michigan Chronicle Best in Black Detroit nominated restaurant. Located at 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, It’s the perfect spot to unwind, network and enjoy the best entertainment the area has to offer.

There are weekly acts to enjoy at the Detroit-area hot spot. Every Tuesday through Saturday night you’ll find live bands, the hottest deejays including Karaoke Wednesday and the unrivaled Old School Thursdays featuring Detroit’s Bad Boy, DJ Gary Chandler. Enjoy live bands and find a reason to dance on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weekends also feature live entertainment, music and the right atmosphere for a sophisticated audience.

DUO Restaurant and Lounge also has their heated patio available for open-air dining. Sit back with friends and watch the sunset during the golden time of day. Now that’s what we call happy hour. The amiable digs offer dinner, appetizers, and drinks from the best bartenders in the business. Our Mixologists have been featured on Fox 2 Detroit crafting our signature cocktails like the Giant Peach, and DUO Mule.

Head Chef Antoinette “Chef Nette” Perry, adds to the DUO experience with generous plating of thoughtfully prepared dish that emerge beautifully realized. It’s a big-hearted restaurant that takes dining in Metro Detroit to a new level. Call 248.996.9929 or click online at http://www.dineduo.com for reservations. For the professional gathering – after work will never be the same.

