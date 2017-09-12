Kory Barksdale to Celebrate ANUME Album Release at Red Light Affair

Detroit-groomed Kory Barksdale is making a mark on the music scene with his fifth project, ANUME (A New Me).

Far from picture-perfect, the road to finishing this 14-song compilation included personal trials and setbacks,

from which Kory would later draw inspiration. ANUME takes you on a journey, with a combination of high-energy dance selections and soulful R&B tunes. Not only is Kory diverse in his performance style, ranging from a gospel sound to R&B.

“My goal is to make people feel good through my music. I’m motivated and excited to continue writing and producing music that will maintain longevity. I want to inspire people and bring joy to their hearts through live performances.” Barksdale says.

In conjunction with the album’s release, the third Red Light Affair is Friday, September 22, 2017 at 8 p.m. Doors at the Detroit Masonic Temple, located at 500 Temple St. in Detroit, will open at 7 p.m.

Red Light Affair tickets are available at www.ticketweb.com

