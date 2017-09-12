Running List of Road Closures in Metro Atlanta

Atlanta:
- Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway
- 22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard
- West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard
Athens:
- S. Milledge Ave at Hancock Ave.
- Jimmie Daniel Rd at Atlanta Hwy
- Timothy Rd. at Wexford Pl.
- Urban Collectors
- Hancock Ave. at S. Milledge Ave.
- Lavender Rd. at Maple Dr.
- Westlake Dr. at Milledge Cir.
- Valleywood Dr. at Ashton Dr. to 165 Valleywood Dr.
- Local Roads
- Carlton Terrace from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
- Cedar Creek Dr. at 225
- E. Carver Dr.
- E. Cloverhurst Ave. at S. Church Street
- Greenwood Dr. from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
- Habersham Dr. at 138
- Highland Park Dr. at 126
- Hodgson Dr.
- Holman Ave. at 555
- Mal Bay Rd.
- Milledge Heights from Carlton Terrace to Greenwood Dr.
- Milledge Terr. At 160
- Morton Ave.
- Oak Grove – 229 near Peach Tree, pole is broke low wires, cars can pass
- Old Jefferson Rd. at Peachtree Ln.
- Peachtree Ln. at Old Jefferson Rd.
- Tall Tree Rd. at Fairfield Cir.
- Tipperary Road at Mal bay Road
Forsyth County:
- Highway 9 at Bannister Road — Traffic light out
Gwinnett County:
The Gwinnett County Police Department tweeted out a list of all of the road closures:
DeKalb County:
- Johan Road & North Deshon Road
- 2268 Clanton Terrace
- 889 Gatehouse Drive
- Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road
- Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive
- South Deshon Road
- South Deshon Road & Kevin Court
- 2097 Dellwood Place
- 1889 Whitehall Forest Court.
- Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road
- Jan Hill Lane
- 2929 Turner Hill Road
- 5114 Meadowlake Lane
- 2090 Dellwood Place
- 2263 Chevy Chase Lane
- 5028 Golfbrook Drive
- 2360 River Road
- Glendale Road & North Decatur Road
- 6994 Wind Run Way
- 2427 Rockknoll Drive
- Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way
- 2428 Henderson Road
- 2590 Tolliver Drive.
- 484 Halwick Way
- 951 Clubhouse Circle
- Cape Cod Lane.
- Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove
- 2096 Miriam Lane
- 1324 Snapfinger Road
- 1548 Hidden Hills Parkway
- 2935 Alcove Drive.
- 3381 Spring Valley Road
- South Deshon Road
- 4136 Indian Manor Drive
- 3576 Bishop Drive
- 3131 N. Druid Hills Road
- 1600 Clifton Road
- 7229 Meadow Point Drive
- 1995 Clairmont Road
- 4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive
- 1133 Blackshear Drive
- 2777 Gresham Road
- Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road
- 2950 Bouldercrest Road
- 3938 Snapfinger Road
- 3951 Snapfinger Parkway
- 2276 Shamrock Drive
- 3049 Orbit Circle
- 3800 Snapfinger Road
- 1805 Clairemont Trace
- Georgian Drive & Duke Road
- 1234 Kendrick Road
- Ashentree Drive
- 2339 Fairoaks Road
- 2986 Park Lane
- 8320 Norris Lake Drive
- Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road
- 1043 Columbia Drive
- Mabry Road/ Fuller Road
- 3079 Panola Road
- 2115 River Road
- 5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive
- 521 Hickory Hills Drive
- 5254 Mainstreet Park Drive
- 562 Balfour Drive
- 773 Willivee Drive
- Ragley Hall Road
- Longview Drive
- 6132 Millstone Run
- 3351 Glenwood Road
- 3281 Tucker Norcross Road
- 214 Ivy Park Square
- Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road
- North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road
- Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road
- 4433 Briarcliff Road
- 4211 Erskine Road
- 487 Burlington Road
- Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection
- 3650 Dogwood Farm Road
- 850 Gaylemont Circle
- 1902 Canterbury Street
- 755 Derrydown Way
- Wawona Drive
- 432 Ohern Court
- 1972 Boulderview Drive
Gwinnett County:
- Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway
Paulding County:
- Nebo Road at Bill Carruth Parkway — Downed power line
North Fulton County:
- Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
- Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
- 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
- Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
- Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
- 7285 Northgreen Dr
- 5510 Benton Woods
- Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
- 320 Landfall Rd
- 5400 Roswell Rd
- Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
- 46 West Belle Isle
- Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
- 173 Mystic Place
- 125 Grantley Ct
- 2215 Spalding Dr
- 655 Fair Oaks Manner
- Mt Vernon @ Redborn
- 5056 Greenpine Dr
- Spalding Cir
- 6305 Long Island Dr
- 6582 Cherry Tree Ln
- 545 Forest Hills Dr
- Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
- S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
- 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
- 5164 Powers Ferry Rd
- 8940 Huntcliff Dr
- Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
- 65 Maryeanna Rd
- 6049 Heards Dr
- 5152 Powers Ferry Rd
- Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
- 6215 Riverside Dr
- 1160 Windsor Pkwy
- Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
- 7104 Duncourtney Dr
- Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
- 7764 Mt Vernon Rd
- Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
- Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
- 230 Burdett Dr
- 65 River Park Dr
- 5667 Colton Dr
- 105 Bonnie Ln
- 45 River Park Dr
Check WSB-TV for an updated list: http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/list-road-closures-across-metro-atlanta/607856272
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours