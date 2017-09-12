Snoop Dogg Plays It Smooth @ Motor City Casino’s Sound Board

Old School and New School lovers flocked to Motor City Casino’s Sound Board to turn up with Snoop Dogg and his Dogg Pound. This is the first time that the Sound Board has hosted Snoop Dogg showing it’s commitment to entertainment diversity in Detroit and setting the venue up as a premier go-to for top notch stars to perform.

Snoop performed his own hits, along with some new tunes with each one moving the crowd to their feet wanting more, including his newest single, “What Is This?” along side singer October London who also performed his hit, “Driving Me to Drink.”

