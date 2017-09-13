DWSD improves convenience for customers with new mobile-friendly web portal

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has launched its new customer care web portal. With improved functionality and a mobile-friendly platform, Detroiters can more easily pay their water bill online and see their real-time usage at detroitmi.gov/paymywaterbill.

Prior to the new web portal, Detroit water customers who needed to enter a payment plan arrangement could only do so in-person at a customer care center. With a registered and verified account online, customers will now be able to enter into a payment plan arrangement without stepping foot into a customer care center, and even on a smartphone.

The DWSD customer care web portal features include:

· Register your account securely for residential and nonresidential properties;

· Make a payment on your account using a credit card or banking information;

· Pay on behalf of someone else using the “guest pay” feature;

· Monitor your payments and account history;

· View and track your water usage to monitor spikes in order to more closely manage your monthly expenses; and

· Enter a payment plan arrangement if you are having difficulty paying your monthly bill.

“As part of our compassionate customer service is our drive to make it more convenient to conduct account transactions with DWSD,” said Gary Brown, DWSD director. “We operate in a mobile world where many of our customers have smartphones. The portal will allow them to make payments and see their water usage on any device.”

Existing online bill pay customers will need to register their water account on the new DWSD web portal. Their current login through InvoiceCloud will not transition to the new site.

The DWSD web portal is part of the department’s “Skip the Line” initiative to reduce wait time and allow customers to make transactions at their convenience. Skip the Line includes:

· More than 40 payment kiosks in and around Detroit to pay with cash, personal check or credit;

· Online appointment scheduling by placing yourself in line before you go to a DWSD customer care center using QLESS at detroitmi.gov/DWSDCustomerCare; and

· Pay your bill and see your real-time usage at detroitmi.gov/paymywaterbill.

Brown added, “While some DWSD transactions, such as establishing water service, will continue to be processed at the customer care centers, we have plans to bring more features to the web portal long-term.”

DWSD engaged with a new Detroit technology firm, CityInsight, based at TechTown in midtown. The department chose to partner with a local entrepreneur to create a new customer platform and support a Detroit-based startup.

DWSD has also launched animated videos to inform customers about the new web portal and how to register their account. The first two videos are at detroitmi.gov/dwsd.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) serves more than 230,000 accounts that includes a residential population of nearly 700,000. DWSD’s water network consists of more than 2,700 miles of water main and nearly 3,000 miles of sewer collection piping within the city of Detroit. To learn more about DWSD or to request water services, make payments, or report water problems, call DWSD at 313-267-8000 or visit us at detroitmi.gov/dwsd.

