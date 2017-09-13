Is The Job Worth It? 7 News Reporters Who Braved The Hurricane

We’re in the middle of hurricane season and some major storms have already caused damage across the Caribbean and the United States. Not too long after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Hurricane Irma came in strong against the Caribbean and Florida. At a time when most folks are trying to get away from the intense weather, reporters are right in the middle of it. It’s amazing what reporters will endure to get a good shot of something we can already guess is hectic. Below are seven clips of the bravest of the brave trying to weather a tropical cyclone… and look cute while doing it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Hold on, weather reporters!

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: